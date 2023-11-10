French Montana's 'Playboy Nights' Bday Bash, Chris Brown and Offset Attend

Play video content TMZ.com

French Montana kicked off his 39th birthday in exotic fashion ... with a Moroccan-themed soiree in the L.A., where several of his fellow hip hop stars helped him celebrate.

TMZ Hip Hop got this video from inside French's party -- the theme was "Playboy Nights" -- and it was packed with plenty of decadent temptations. Live entertainment, including a sultry fire dancer and a next-to-naked DJ, did plenty to boost the vibes!!!

French clearly had a ball ... he and Offset dapped it up and posed for photos together as the bottle service was flowing -- and we're told Chrisean Rock stopped through to help lead the "Happy Birthday" serenade.

Chris Brown was also in the building, and in good spirits... he dropped his 11:11 album last night but still made time to swoop in to show French love.

The crowd was partying around a candlelit pool, and a violinist armed with a glowing neon violin also performed to spice up the festivities.