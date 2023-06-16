French Montana Credits Drake, Diddy, Robert De Niro for Documentary's Success

Play video content TMZ.com

French Montana is geeked about the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new documentary, "For Khadija," and he's crediting his dream team for the assist.

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with French out in NYC ahead of the premiere and he says his film -- which documents his life as an immigrant from Morocco to the first Diamond-selling rapper from rap's mecca of the Bronx -- got a huge boost from Drake and Diddy, its co-executive producers.

According to French, TFF handpicked his doc out of 11,000 entries ... a remarkable feat, even if it did pack on the star power.

He also thanks Robert De Niro, who's personally presenting the film to the festival he co-founded.

French says he's been so focused on his film's rollout that he totally missed his betting buddy YK Osiris breaking the internet after he broke Sukihana's personal space, to say the least, by forcing kisses on her mouth.

As we reported, Sukihana's now accepted YK's apology in an effort to nip all the controversy in the bud.

UK rap star Central Cee recently screened French's doc, and claimed it nearly moved him to tears.