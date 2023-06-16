Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris Apology for Forcibly Kissing Her, Hopes He's Learned

Sukihana says she forgives YK Osiris for forcibly kissing her -- creating a frenzy of pissed off fans on social media -- and hopes the whole thing will serve as a lesson moving forward.

Suki's remained mostly silent since the incident at The Crew League in Atlanta over the weekend when the singer rubbed her bare shoulders, grabbed her face and forced a kiss as she was very clearly trying to fight him off.

Play video content VISION IRELAND Instagram / @1990nov

YK apologized for the whole thing Wednesday on Instagram, and in a statement Friday, Suki says she's chosen to accept his apology, adding, "God always forgives me and I can always forgive others. My accepting his apology is not my excusing or lessening the severity of his actions. This is Destiny choosing to give grace to Osiris."

She also hopes the incident teaches YK a valuable lesson moving forward -- "to be more mindful and respect the personal boundaries of others."

Shortly after the incident, some people seemingly put the blame on Sukihana for YK's actions, as she makes music with sexual and sometimes suggestive lyrics.

Clearly, she saw that criticism as well, because she includes, "I am human, a woman, a mother and daughter before I am an entertainer. No matter what my lyrics express, I still have boundaries and a right to have them."

Finally, Sukihana says she's working toward getting "back to my life." The attention from the incident has been understandably tough ... she concludes, "I am giving YK the grace and forgiveness that I wanted to be given to me as I was discovering and defining myself on this very public and sometimes unforgiving entertainment platform."