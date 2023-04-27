Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
French Montana, Drake, Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion Join 2023 Tribeca Festival

Tribeca Festival '23 Drake & Diddy Join French's Doc ... Megan To Be Live Storyteller!!!

4/27/2023 1:14 PM PT
There will be plenty of hip hop star power at this year's Tribeca Film Festival ... with everything from documentaries, premieres and even performances.

On Thursday, OKX unveiled its laundry list of events, including Megan Thee Stallion's "Storyteller's Conversation" ... where the "Savage" rapper will be taking part in a panel discussion on June 15

French Montana's self-reflective "For Khadija" doc will premiere the following day and it was announced both Drake and Diddy are now officially on board as executive producers.

The June 16 premiere of "For Khadija" ... a first-person glimpse into French's backstory as a Moroccan-born future superstar, a road paved by his single mother.

The film is directed by Mandon Lovett and French, Triplets Ghetto Kids and other special guests (likely Drake and Diddy) will perform after its screening.

