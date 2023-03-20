French Montana Sued Over Shooting at Music Video Set

French Montana just got hit with a lawsuit stemming from a shooting that took place while he celebrated the release of his mixtape and filmed a music video ... an incident that left 10 people injured.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, French was filming the music video with fellow rapper Rob49 for their song, "Igloo," at The Licking in Miami Gardens in January.

The suit says French personally ordered the move to the restaurant after a robbery had occurred across the street involving production staff and unknown assailants. Plaintiff Carl Leon says he was asked to be an extra in the video and was present along with about 80 or so other crew members.

Leon says an "unknown individual caused severe injury to multiple people, including the Plaintiff."

He goes on to say the Miami Gardens PD investigated, concluding that French failed to get the necessary permits required by the city to ensure the set was safe and secure with proper police protection.

As you may recall, Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt released a statement at the time, essentially blaming French and his crew for the shooting. The chief said French and Co. should have notified police beforehand so protocols would have been put in place to avert such violence.

French, his record label, Coke Boys, and the restaurant are all named defendants in the suit.