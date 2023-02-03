Rob49 Drops New Vid After Being Shot During French Montana Collab

Louisiana rapper Rob49 is back on his feet after being shot last month … and is doubling down on his murder rap career with his new single.

The up-and-coming Louisiana rapper thanked fans for their well wishes before dropping off the video to “4God II” on Friday … and stepped into The Shade Room to assure fans he wasn’t hiding any injuries and urged them to check out the track.

Directed by music video vet Gerard Victor, the “4God II” video features the 24-year-old rapper spitting lyrics about being the #1 target for opps and riding around in bulletproof vehicles.

He also flashes his ice inside a Rolls-Royce … but also an arm sling, as a result of his injuries sustained on the night of January 5.

Rob49 and French Montana were filming a music video when gunmen arrived on the scene and opened fire, striking Rob49 and several others including French’s bodyguard.

No fatalities occurred but Miami police blamed French for the shooting ... citing his lack of permits to film the clip.

French barked back at the cops' accusations, claiming to have been celebrating a mixtape release as opposed to filming a music video but at any rate, Rob49 is back on the prowl.