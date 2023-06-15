French Montana Aiming To Help Undocumented Families With Org Partnership

French Montana doesn't want American immigrants to fall prey to mistreatment ... and the "Unforgettable" rapper is dedicating his time to that exact cause.

Thursday saw the premiere of French's partnership and promo for "Informed Immigrant" an organization that provides information, education, and support to undocumented families living in the United States.

French has repped the Bronx his entire rap career but didn't get his U.S. citizenship until 2018 — a full year after his Diamond-selling hit "Unforgettable" dropped ... and the process was more of a headache than he could have imagined.

This Friday, French is set for another debut ... his "For Khadija" doc as part of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, which chronicles his own journey as an immigrant from Morocco.