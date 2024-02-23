French Montana Says Taylor Swift Influenced 126-Track Mixtape

Play video content

French Montana has returned to his mixtape roots with his new “Mac & Cheese 5” project and it’s catering to every kind of fan out there … there’s a version bursting with 126 tracks!!!

The Diamond-selling rapper connected with TMZ Hip Hop on Friday and eased everyone’s fears that he wasn’t out to spam streaming companies with a massive hack job.

French tells us the tracklist is simple science he adopted from Taylor Swift when she surpassed every artist on the PLANET by recreating her old hits … as we know, made her catalog boom as a result.

The Bronx native also credited City Girl JT and her team for making her “Sideways” banger accessible in multiple formats and figured that was the new wave.

French explains “MC5” has 21 songs on 5 different versions … the standard, acapella, and instrumentals for the DJs and sped-up and slowed installments for TikTok, which add up to its 126-song grand tally!!!

Fans not complaining noticed “MC5” features Kanye West on not one but TWO tracks — perfect timing with his “Vultures 1” currently dominating the Billboard charts.

French says Ye was in his corner when he first got signed so he’s not about to abandon him when his antisemitic rants were making him a liability to many.