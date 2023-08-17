French Montana, Harry Fraud Sued for Allegedly Using Uncleared Sample

One of French Montana's recent compositions of La musica de Harry Fraud is getting them both dragged into court -- the artist behind the track's sample claims the song dropped before they finalized a deal.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, an artist named Skylar Gudasz is suing French, Harry Fraud, French's Coke Boys and Cocaine City label imprints, Sony Music and others for copyright infringement.

In the suit, Skylar says she was contacted by someone claiming to represent French around May 2022, and they inquired about licensing a sample to her 2020 song, "Femme Fatale."

She says that is the song that was eventually used for French and Harry's hit song, "Blue Chills" from their "Montega" album last year.

Skylar says they were still hashing out the licensing deal, when she was shocked to see the song get released in June 2022. Skylar says her contact on the licensing deal reacted to the unexpected early release by texting, "Oh jeez" ... and then contacted French's lawyer.

Skylar says she watched "Blue Chills" get featured on subsequent deluxe and vinyl releases of "Montega" -- all without a licensing agreement in place -- before reaching her wits' end.

She's now going after damages, including all the profits she says were made off 'Chills.'