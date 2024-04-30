Chris Brown Rips Unnamed Rapper For Club Rant, Fans Think it's Kanye West

Chris Brown's sharing a hilarious story about the time a "rapper" ruined the vibe at the club ... but fans are picking up all clues that the guy he's talking about is Kanye West!!!

CB was the 100th guest on Tank and J. Valentine's "R&B Money" podcast and happily tackled their regular segment where guests lay into a celebrity without naming names.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 what's crazy is just by hearing the story you know exactly who it is 😭. pic.twitter.com/W3Yo6HGqBJ — Tierra🌹 (@MamaTea_) April 29, 2024 @MamaTea_

Chris recalled a time a big-time rapper tagged along with his friends on a nightclub adventure, complete with a VIP section full of girls and a performance of a song he describes as "the hottest" at the time.

According to Chris, everyone was having a blast as the song was performed -- except his special guest, who made his way onstage and riled up the crowd with a fiery rant.

Chris witnessed the energy shift from chill to chaotic, and ended up getting out of the club himself -- but not before all the pretty girls darted away from their section!!!

The dead giveaway the party pooper was Ye came at the end of CB's story when he said the rapper ranted he never had a finger stuck up his ass -- the basis of Ye's 2016 spill in 1Oak when he barked back at Amber Rose rumors.

Yo Gotti had just performed his hit "Down in the DM" and Ye grabbed the mic for 20 minutes to thank Jay-Z and Tidal for streaming his 'Life Of Pablo' album.