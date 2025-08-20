Who Is Jordan Love's Wife Ronika? What To Know About The NFL Star's Wife

Jordan Love's built a solid fanbase for himself over the course of his time in professional football -- and we think his biggest supporter's got to be his wife, Ronika!

The NFL star and his partner made things official in June 2025, when they tied the knot during a beachside wedding in California, after Love established a solid connection to the athletic ambassador in the years before their ceremony.

We're going to take a look into the background of the athlete's wife and see what eventually brought them together for life.

Ronika Played Collegiate Volleyball At Oregon

Jordan's not the only one with athletic genes in his household, because Ronika played volleyball while attending the University of Oregon, and she was the highest-rated recruit in the school's volleyball history, according to the institution's official website.

The athlete set several records during her time with the Ducks, and she became the only player in the team's history to achieve 400 career block assists.

And in case you weren't already impressed, Ronika finished her time at Oregon as its all-time career leader in hitting percentage and block assists.

Her athletic career didn't stop her work in the classroom, either, because she graduated from the institution with a degree in journalism.

Ronika Worked Into The Professional Sports World -- Just Like Her Dad!

Ronika's career in volleyball continued after graduation, and she played the sport professionally with teams in France and Puerto Rico.

She eventually brought her talents back to the mainland United States, signing with the San Diego Mojo, where she plays middle blocker, in 2023.

Ronika's also taken on a role as an ambassador for League One Volleyball, with whom she started working in 2021, according to her LinkedIn.

And it looks like working in professional sports runs in her family ... because her father Ron played 12 seasons in the NFL!

Jordan And Ronika Have Been Linked Since 2020

Ronika and Jordan's relationship started way back in 2020, when she shared a photo with the quarterback on her Instagram account.

The pro volleyball player was featured in numerous photos and videos shared on her now-husband's Instagram account after that.

The Green Bay Packers player eventually got down on one knee and asked Ronika to marry him while they were spending time in Italy in June 2024.