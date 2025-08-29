Who Is Nina Agdal? What to Know About Logan Paul's Wife

Nina Agdal's had a pretty wild ride through runways and fashion shoots over the course of her modeling career, and it looks like she's finally ready to settle down a bit ... because she finally got married to Logan Paul!

The fashion industry figure and the WWE star started a family prior to their wedding ceremony. Here's a look at how Nina navigated her way through the modeling industry before she welcomed a child with Paul.

Nina's From Denmark and Moved to the U.S. in Her 20s

Nina was born in Denmark, and she was raised in Hillerød, a small city located just north of the capital, Copenhagen.

She signed with a modeling agency in her teenage years and moved to Miami, Florida at the age of 18 to pursue her career.

The move ended up being a pretty solid decision as Nina's career took off, and she's been featured in campaigns for brands like Billabong and Victoria's Secret.

Nina's posed alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge on the cover of the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ... she's been featured in the Swimsuit Issue a total of six times.

Nina's Been With Logan Since 2022

Nina and Logan first met in 2022, and she later admitted in an interview with The Daily Front Row she was the one to make the first move, recalling her "gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him."

She said she had to convince him to join her for a drink with her friends, and said it "felt like I had known him for years" after they started joking around together.

The pair eventually started dating, and Logan made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022.

Nina didn't have to wait too long for their romance to go to the next level, because he proposed to her while they were on vacation in Italy the following July.

The Couple Welcomed a Child Before Getting Married

Nina and Logan revealed they were expecting a child in April 2024, when he shared several photos online. The model gave birth to their daughter Esme that September.

Nina and Logan eventually decided to tie the knot, and they held a wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in August 2025.