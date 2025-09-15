Who Is Akon's Estranged Wife Tomeka Thiam?

How Tomeka Thiam's Marriage To Akon Ended After Almost Three Decades

Akon's seen plenty of ups and downs throughout his career as a singer, and it looks like he's going to be dealing with some pretty big changes in his personal life in the near future ... because his wife Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce in September 2025.

What makes the split all the more shocking is the performer and his estranged wife had been together for a really, really long time before she decided she wanted out of the marriage.

We're going to take a look into the personal and professional lives of the songwriter's soon-to-be ex-wife and see what led up to the end of their relationship.

Tomeka Releases Music Under the Name Amirror

Akon's not the only musically inclined person in his family, as his estranged wife's been releasing music under the name Amirror for several years.

Her first single on Spotify, titled "Real Love," made its debut in 2020, and she released two more singles, "Move" and "Far Away," in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Thiam's debut album as Amirror, "REFLXNS," was released in 2024, and it was preceded by the release of a track titled "Run It," which was included on the album.

Akon served as the record's executive producer, and he was also listed as a featured artist on "Far Away."

Tomeka Had Been Married to Akon for Nearly Three Decades

Thiam and Akon had been together for nearly three decades prior to their breakup, as she listed their wedding date as September 15, 1996.

It's worth noting Akon's marital history could be a bit complicated, as he's reportedly a fan of polygamy, although it didn't seem to be a problem for Thiam, as she claimed his partners "don’t have to see each other" on an episode of "Rie Wit the Tea."

She offered further insight into her marriage in an interview with Us Weekly, where she described "loyalty and commitment" as the keys to success in her relationship with the singer.

Thiam and Akon became parents over the course of their marriage, as they share a 17-year-old daughter named Journey, according to People.

Tomeka Called Time on Her Relationship With Akon

The end of Akon and Thiam's relationship is a bit murky, as she listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

She requested joint legal custody of Journey, but she wants physical custody as well, with visitation rights for the singer.

Interestingly, Thiam listed the date of her separation from the "Smack That" singer as "TBD."