Who Is Andrew Cabot? What to Know About Kristin Cabot's Estranged Husband

Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron became the subject of intense interest from the public when they were caught embracing -- then hiding -- on the jumbotron at a July 2025 Coldplay concert.

And, it turned out the businesswoman had been married to entrepreneur Andrew Cabot, from whom she was estranged at the time of the show.

Here's a look into the background of Kristin's soon-to-be former spouse, who tried his best to remain out of the public eye after she was busted at the concert.

Andrew's A Member Of A Wealthy Family

Andrew's a member of the Cabot family, which has been based in the New England region for hundreds of years.

The family's considered part of the "Boston Brahmin," a group of wealthy families who make up much of Boston's high society.

Kristin had been associated with Andrew's family for several years, and they had shared an address since at least 2023, according to the New York Post.

Andrew had two children from a prior relationship, but didn't share any kids with Kristin.

He Works In The Spirits Business

Andrew formerly worked in the tech industry, although he changed paths in 2011, when he founded Privateer Rum, and he serves as that company's CEO and COO.

The company was inspired by his 18th-century ancestor and namesake, who worked as both a privateer and rum-maker, according to the Boston Globe.

Andrew told the Globe he took on the project in an effort to work with a product with "ties to my family history."

Kristin was also involved with the business, and she listed herself as one of Privateer's "advisory board members" on her LinkedIn account, according to the New York Post.

Andrew Was Separated From Kristin When She Was Caught At The Coldplay Concert

Kristin became an online sensation when she was caught with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at the Coldplay show ... and the interoffice scandal forced both to leave the AI firm.

The businesswoman eventually decided to end her marriage with Andrew, and she filed for divorce in August 2025, according to NBC News.

The thing is, Kristin and Andrew had been separated for several weeks prior to the concert, and a spokesperson for the latter told People he and Kristin had split "amicably."