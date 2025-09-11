Who Is Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards?

Cher's had plenty of partners over the years -- including two husbands -- and she added another to the list when she started dating Alexander "AE" Edwards a few years back.

The musician and the producer, who have a 40-year age gap between them, have gone through plenty of interesting times together, and they've even experienced a breakup -- but they've managed to hold things together and keep going strong.

Here's a look at the professional and personal background of the music industry executive.

Alexander Works In The Music Industry

Edwards has held several roles within the music industry, and he served as the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Recordings.

He's also worked as an executive for Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Group.

Edwards has collaborated closely with rapper Tyga on several occasions, and the two cofounded Last Kings Group, an umbrella company for the performer's various ventures.

In addition to his work in the corporate side of the music industry, he's worked as a producer, and he helped produce Cher's 2023 record "Christmas."

He Was Formerly In A Relationship With Amber Rose

Cher's not Edwards' first high-profile romance, as he was formerly in a relationship with Amber Rose, whom he started dating in 2018.

The music executive and the media personality started a family in 2019, when the latter gave birth to their son, Slash.

However, Edwards and Rose broke up in August 2021, and she shared a message on her Instagram Story to accuse her former partner of cheating on her with at least twelve individuals, according to People.

Rose's opinion of her former partner eventually softened, and she claimed his relationship with Cher created "stability" for their son on an episode of "The Jason Lee Podcast."

Cher And Edwards' Romance Started Over Text

Cher and Edwards' initial encounter took place at a Paris Fashion Week event in 2022, according to People. A mutual friend later gave the producer the singer's number.

The performer recalled being determined not to "fall in love on text," although she admitted to breaking her own rules for her partner "because he’s just so special."

Cher and Edwards eventually started dating, and although they separated in May 2023, they ended up reconciling just four months later.