Beauty and The Beast Singer Peabo Bryson Dead at 75

Peabo Bryson has died after suffering a stroke, TMZ has learned.

Peabo's family tells TMZ, "With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing."

Peabo was the legendary voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney classics "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World" ... and both of his theme songs won Grammy Awards.

We're told the singer died Tuesday at 5 PM "surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him."

Peabo's best known for his soulful ballets and duets ... his 1991 collab with Celine Dion from "Beauty and the Beast" was a huge hit. The following year, Peabo and Regina Belle worked on "A Whole New World" for Disney's "Aladdin" ... the song reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the first song from an animated film to do so.

Play video content DECEMBER 2019 Video: The Last Time We Saw Peabo Bryson TMZ.com

The last time we got Peabo was in 2019 at LAX ... when we chopped it up with him about Walt Disney's influence and Disney stock.

Other notable Peabo hits ... "Can You Stop the Rain," "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love," "Feel the Fire" and "If Ever You're in My Arms Again."

Peabo is survived his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, their son, Robert, his daughter, Linda Bryson, and his three grandkids.

He was 75.