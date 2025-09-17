Who Is Marcus Jordan? What to Know About Michael Jordan's Son

How Marcus Jordan Got Into and Out of Legal Trouble

Marcus Jordan's relationship to his father, Michael, is already reason for attention ... but make no mistake, he's had some interesting times of his own.

The athlete's son tried his hand at sports before establishing himself as an entrepreneur and really building a public profile, after he began a high-profile relationship with a reality television star.

Here's a look at how the media figure found himself in the eyes of the public ... just not always for the best of reasons.

Marcus Moved From College Basketball to Television

Marcus briefly followed in the footsteps of his father, as he played basketball for the University of Central Florida, making his debut with the school's team in 2009.

The athlete's son remained with UCF for three years, although he left the team and the school before his senior season.

Marcus later opened a shoe store, Trophy Room, at Disney Springs in Florida in 2016 ... although the location ended up closing down in 2019.

He eventually started working in reality television, and he competed on the second season of "The Traitors," where he was eliminated early on in the competition.

He Formerly Dated Larsa Pippen

Marcus' love life has also been the subject of interest from fans, as he was formerly in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, with whom he was first spotted in 2022.

Larsa -- whose ex-husband Scottie was a former teammate of Marcus' dad -- made her new relationship Instagram official in January 2023.

Although Larsa and Marcus briefly split up in February 2024, they eventually reconciled and were back on after just two months.

However, the reconciliation didn't last, and Larsa claimed her relationship with Marcus was "off" while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July 2024.

Marcus Has Been in Trouble With the Law in the Past

Marcus has dealt with law enforcement on a few occasions, and he was made to pay a fine of $250, as well as court costs, after he pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace after having an argument with a woman at a hotel in Nebraska in 2012, according to the Associated Press.

Michael's son's legal problems didn't stop there, as Marcus was arrested in Florida in February 2025 and booked on for resisting arrest, DUI, and cocaine possession.

We later learned Marcus decided to name-drop his dad while speaking with police, and he apparently requested Mariah Carey songs to be played while he was in custody, which would have been a pretty tall order, given the circumstances.