Marcus Jordan Cuts Deal To Close Out DUI Case, Must Write Apology To Cop

Marcus Jordan -- Michael Jordan's son -- has entered into an agreement with prosecutors to close out his DUI case ... and part of the deal includes a stipulation where he must write an apology letter to one of the cops he berated during his arrest.

Court documents TMZ Sports has obtained show on Sept. 12, Marcus signed a pretrial intervention contract in Orange County, Fla. with the goal of having his criminal charges dismissed.

Play video content TMZSports.com

According to the docs, Marcus must meet multiple conditions over the next 12 months ... and if he does, prosecutors have agreed to enter a nolle prosequi on the three charges -- possession of ketamine, resisting officer without violence and DUI -- they hit him with stemming from his now-infamous February run-in with police.

Marcus must submit to random drug testing, make a $1,000 donation, have an interlock device put on his car, complete 50 hours of community service ... and, among other conditions, he must pen a 250-word "I'm sorry" letter to his arresting officer.

The case, of course, was opened against Marcus after he was accused of drunkenly getting his Lamborghini SUV stuck on some train tracks during a February night out in Maitland, Fla.

During his arrest, police video showed Marcus name-dropped his famous father in an apparent effort to get out of trouble ... before cops said he acted like a jerk throughout his time in custody.

Play video content TMZSports.com