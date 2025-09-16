Who Is J.J. McCarthy's Future Wife Katya Kuropas?

J.J. McCarthy's built up a pretty sizable following throughout his career in the NFL, and we think his future wife Katya Kuropas has got to be one of his biggest fans!

The professional football player and his fiancée have been together ever since their teenage years, and they've accomplished a few big things with each other -- like starting a family.

Here's a look at how the athlete's partner stuck it out with him for several years before they decided to make things official.

J.J. and Katya Met in High School

J.J. and Katya's love story goes all the way back to their days at Nazareth Academy, near Chicago, where they initially met.

The two started dating in 2018, and they maintained a long-distance relationship when he headed to IMG Academy in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The athlete celebrated being with Katya for three years in a 2021 Instagram post, writing he was "beyond blessed and grateful" to have her in his life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The football player also wrote he hoped his partner would stay "by my side for years to come" ... and it turned out she did!

She Became Engaged to J.J. When He Was in College

J.J. and Katya remained together throughout his college years, which he spent at the University of Michigan.

She became a fixture at his games, and the pair routinely shared photos and videos of each other wearing Michigan gear at sporting events.

J.J. popped the big question in January 2024, and they made an announcement about their plans for the future by sharing a joint Instagram post.

The two adorably wrote they were planning on remaining together "forever & ever."

She Started a Family With J.J. in 2025

The pair experienced another milestone with their fans in May 2025, when they made a joint Instagram post to announce Katya's pregnancy.

J.J. and Katya waited until September to reveal she'd given birth to a baby boy named Rome Micah.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The two posted several photos featuring their newborn child, and they included a shot showing the quarterback cradling his son in his arms.