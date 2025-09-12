J.J. McCarthy And Fiancée Welcome First Child

Congratulations are in order for Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas -- the couple just welcomed a baby boy!!

The two shared the announcement in a joint Instagram post on Friday ... introducing the world to their new bundle of joy, Rome Micah McCarthy.

"The sweetest, most perfect gift from God," they said. "We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents."

The comment section was flooded with love and support from their followers -- with one person hoping McCarthy's alma mater gets first dibs on his recruiting circuit when the time comes.

While we don't want to speak for the 22-year-old ... this week has to rank among one of the best. On Monday, not only did he make his NFL debut after missing his rookie year with a torn meniscus, he also picked up his first win.

Some fans were given a scare when he missed practice on Thursday ... but head coach Kevin O'Connell said it was so McCarthy could be by his fiancée's side for the big moment.

The couple -- who shared the news they were expecting back in May -- got engaged in January 2024. A few months later ... he was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.