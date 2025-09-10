Ex-Vikings Star Robert Smith Praises J.J. McCarthy, 'Looks Like The Total Package'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's only been one game, but former Vikings star Robert Smith is super impressed with J.J. McCarthy ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks Minnesota's new signal-caller "looks like the total package."

The ex-Vikes tailback heaped nothing but praise on the 22-year-old just one day after he came from behind to beat the Bears in his "Monday Night Football" debut ... saying after just four quarters, it appears his old team made the correct call to move on from Sam Darnold.

"It certainly looks like the right move," he told us.

McCarthy started out slowly vs. Chicago -- throwing an interception that led to a 17-6 Bears lead in the second half ... but he rebounded and led the Vikings to a 27-24 dub.

Smith told us the ability to shake the early struggles off really caught his attention.

"He threw the pick-six and was able to come back and just have a perfect performance, really, in the fourth quarter for a comeback win," Smith said.

"You love to see it."

McCarthy finished the game 13-for-20 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added 25 yards and one score on two carries.

Play video content TMZSports.com