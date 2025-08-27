Minnesota Vikings, Wolves 'Heartbroken' Over School Shooting

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday has deeply impacted the people of Minnesota ... including the state's professional sports teams, which all addressed the tragedy in heartfelt statements on Wednesday.

The Vikings -- who begin their season on September 8 -- shared an emotional message just hours after a shooter opened fire during a mass at the Minneapolis school that left two children dead and 17 injured.

"We are devastated by the horrific violence that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis this morning," the team said. "Our hearts are broken for the victims, their families, and all who have been impacted by this senseless and cowardly act."

"We are praying for the injured, those who witnessed the attack, and the first responders who were on the scene providing care and support during this tragedy."

The Timberwolves and Lynx released a joint statement, expressing that their thoughts are with the "victims, their families, and everyone whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence."

"We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred this morning during a school Mass in our Minneapolis community."

The Minnesota Twins said they are mourning the tragedy and that "the taking of innocent lives in a place of learning and worship is incomprehensible."

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying."



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks after at least two people were killed in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, sources said. https://t.co/DDDRKlgkKo pic.twitter.com/Ai1faAXKZO — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2025 @ABC

Law enforcement identified the suspect as 23-year-old Robin Westman. Police confirmed Westman had ties to the church.