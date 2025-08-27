Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Draws Huge Police Response

Police rushed to a Catholic school in Minneapolis in response to a shooting Wednesday morning ... with as many as 20 people injured at the scene.

According to KSTP -- the local ABC affiliate in the area -- dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the pre-K through 8th grade Annunciation Catholic School around 8:40 AM local time. FBI, state patrol and Minneapolis police were at the scene, WCCO reports.

Police confirmed there were "at least" 20 victims, according to KSTP ... their conditions were not immediately released. CNN reports a suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Federal sources said the suspect was a man wearing all black and carrying a rifle, according to WCCO.

Governor Tim Walz released a short statement about the shooting at 9:10 AM CDT ... writing, "I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

The school's website states that a schoolwide mass was scheduled for 8:15 AM CDT. Fox 9 says the first report of the shooting came in around 8:27 AM.

The official City of Minneapolis account has since posted to X that the shooting has been "contained."

President Donald Trump also posted about the incident ... writing on Truth Social that he's also been briefed on the shooting, and the White House will monitor the situation. He's asking people to pray for everyone involved.