Mass Shooting at NYC Lounge Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured

A late night out in New York City ended in tragedy over the weekend when multiple gunmen opened fire inside a Brooklyn restaurant, killing three and injuring 8.

The gunfire erupted just before 3:30 AM on Sunday inside Taste of the City Lounge, according to the NYPD. The club had just closed for the night when the chaos broke out.

Three men -- ages 27, 35, and one not identified -- were pronounced dead at the scene. Eight others were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.

Police say no arrests have been made, and investigators are still hunting for the shooters. At least 36 shell casings were recovered at the scene. Cops were seen inside the blood-stained lounge, with glass shattered across the floor as investigators combed for evidence.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said shootings in NYC are at a record low this year, calling Sunday’s violence a rare anomaly and a tragic event.