Police Swarm Emory University Area After Report of Active Shooter

Emory University 'Active Shooter' Report ... Sounds Of Gunfire Caught On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
An army of police officers just descended on the area around Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, after reports of an active shooter -- and social media videos capture the sounds of rapid gunfire.

Emory University officials sent out an alert at about 5 PM local time., advising students to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area."

POLICE ON THE SCENE
One of the focal points of the shooting is a CVS store, where CNN got footage of what appeared to be a wounded uniformed cop being carried out on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

Story developing

