Roger Goodell Says NFL Employee Shot in NYC Attack Is 'Stable, Improving'

Roger Goodell provided a positive health update on the NFL employee who was shot in Monday's mass shooting in New York City, saying the young man is in stable condition and is showing signs of improvement.

The NFL Commissioner gave his first interview since the tragedy with NBC's Mike Tirico, days after Shane Tamura gunned down four people at 345 Park Avenue, where the NFL's headquarters are located.

NFL employee Craig Clementi was shot in the back during the attack ... and has been recovering at a local hospital. Goodell said he visited CC in the hospital on Wednesday.

"He's stable and improving. Got to spend about an hour with him. Amazing young man," Goodell said.

"We're optimistic about his recovery, and I think that's good news for all of us in the NFL, and obviously our hearts continue to be supported with their family. He has a young family."

Mike Tirico speaks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the tragic events that occurred earlier this week at NFL headquarters in New York City. pic.twitter.com/0cRN0QABVT — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 1, 2025 @SNFonNBC

On Thursday, Goodell -- who's been NFL commish since 2006 -- attended the funeral for Didarul Islam, the NYPD officer who was tragically killed in the shooting.

Roger grew emotional talking about Islam, whom he saw outside the building every day before walking to his office.

"It hits home," Goodell said, "The loss, the unnecessary, unexplainable loss."

Goodell was also asked about Tamura allegedly targeting the NFL, as the 27-year-old shooter believed he had CTE and blamed the league, although he never played ball professionally.