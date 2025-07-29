Cop Killed in NYC Skyscraper Attack Was an Immigrant With a Baby on the Way

Married With 2 Kids, Baby on the Way

The New York Police Department officer slain in the NYC skyscraper attack Monday night was a married immigrant father of 2 young boys with a third child on the way.

Didarul Islam, 36, moved to America from Bangladesh and served as an NYPD officer for over 3 years, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed in a news conference. He was assigned to the Bronx and was off-duty, working a corporate security detail at the time of his murder.

Tisch praised him as a true hero, noting ... "He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice. He died as he lived. A hero."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams stated ... "He was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person."

As we reported ... Islam was 1 of 4 people killed Monday around 6:30 PM -- after 27-year-old Shane Tamura drove across the country and entered the building at 345 Park Avenue on 52nd Street and began spraying bullets into unsuspecting victims.

Adams confirmed Tamura was targeting the NFL headquarters located in the building.

Investigators say a 3-page suicide note was found on Tamura's body after he shot himself in the chest on the building's 33rd floor, which is occupied by Rudin Management.

In the note, he claimed he suffered from CTE -- a disease linked to head trauma -- and asked for his brain to be studied ... hence the chest gunshot, police believe. He also mentioned the NFL.

One NFL employee was injured but stable Monday night, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

An additional victim was left in critical condition while 4 others sustained minor injuries while trying to escape.