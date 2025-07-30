Who Is Didarul Islam? What to Know About the Slain NYPD Officer

How Didarul Islam's Loss Was Felt Across New York City

The Midtown Manhattan mass shooting of July 28 sent shockwaves throughout New York City, and much of the metropolis has come together in support of the victims of the attack.

One of the individuals who was gunned down in the violent incident was NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose family has taken his loss especially hard.

We're going to take a look into the background of the late law enforcement figure and see why he's been described as a "hero" in the wake of his death.

Islam Was An Immigrant From Bangladesh

Islam immigrated to the United States from Bangladesh and settled in The Bronx, where he lived with his family in the Parkchester neighborhood, according to abc7NY.

The officer had been with the NYPD for three and a half years at the time of the shooting, and he was assigned to the city's 47th Precinct.

The cop was off-duty and was working a private security detail assignment at the time of the heinous attack, which marked the first time an NYPD officer of Bangladeshi descent was killed in the line of duty.

Islam was wearing his NYPD uniform and was reportedly carrying his service weapon when Shane Tamura carried out the shooting.

Islam's Family Was Greatly Affected By His Passing

While Islam's loss was felt throughout New York City, it hit hardest with his immediate family, which includes his wife and two young sons, according to CBS News New York.

Even more heartbreaking is the fact that Islam's wife was pregnant with the couple's third child at the time of the shooting.

Islam's cousin Muhammad Mainul Islam spoke to CBS News after the officer's death was shared with the public, and he said the late cop's father suffered a stroke after he learned about what happened to his son.

Congregants of Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque, where the law enforcement officer and his family attended prayer services, have also been affected by his loss.

Islam Has Been Called A 'Hero' Following His Passing

Islam's death was marked with numerous tributes from various figures, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NY Governor Kathy Hochul, both of whom directed flags to fly at half-staff in memory of the fallen officer.

Adams spoke about Islam at a news conference following the shooting and stated the cop "embodies what this city is all about."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described Islam as a "hero" who "made the ultimate sacrifice" for the residents of New York City.