Who Is Wesley LePatner? What To Know About The NYC Shooting Victim

What Wesley LePatner's Friends And Family Have Said About Her Death

Midtown Manhattan descended into panic on July 28 when a gunman entered 345 Park Avenue and began firing at various individuals, including an off-duty police officer and a security guard.

One of the people caught up in the harrowing attack was Wesley LePatner, who was confirmed dead when the dust settled.

We're going to check out the background of the victim of the unfortunate incident and see how her colleagues and families have reacted to her passing.

LePatner Was A Major Player In New York City's Real Estate Market

LePatner, who held a degree in History from Yale University, served as the Senior Managing Director of Blackstone, an alternative assets management fund.

The executive also acted as the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, which carried a $53 billion net asset value, according to Fortune.

LePatner spoke about her work on Core+ in a 2022 Business Insider profile, where she expressed she'd faced "all the challenges one could imagine when building a multibillion-dollar business."

Prior to joining Blackstone, LePatner began her career at Goldman Sachs, where she spent over a decade working in its real estate division.

Blackstone issued a statement following the executive's passing in which she was described as "deeply respected within our firm."

LePatner Headed Blackstone's Women's Initiative

In addition to her work in Blackstone's real estate sector, LePatner was the head of the company's Women's Initiative, which served to develop programs focused on gender inclusion within the firm.

The executive had plenty of other interests, and she was appointed as a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in early 2025.

The Met's CEO, Max Hollein, provided Business Insider with a statement about LePatner's death, describing her as "a person of deep intellect and warmth."

The businesswoman also served on the board of the The Abraham Joshua Heschel School, as well as the UJA-Federation of New York.

LePatner's involvement with the UJA also saw her lead a solidarity mission to Israel, which took place after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

She Left Behind A Husband And Two Children

The executive left behind a family, which she started with her husband Evan, whom she met on her first day at Yale, according to the Daily Mail.

LePatner is survived by her parents, her spouse and their two children.

The late businesswoman's family released a statement following her death, saying they "cannot properly express the grief" they've experienced, according to the New York Post.