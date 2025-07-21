Who Is Gregory Zecca? What To Know About Dog Chapman's Stepson

How Dog Chapman's Stepson Gregory Zecca Accidentally Shot His Own Son

Dog The Bounty Hunter's family is going through a really tough time right now, as his step-grandson, Anthony, was accidentally shot and killed on Saturday night.

And we revealed the person behind the tragic incident was none other than Anthony's father and Dog's stepson, Gregory Zecca.

We're going to take a look at the background of the bounty hunter's family member and check out what went down during the accidental shooting.

Gregory Worked With His Stepfather

Zecca is the son of Dog's wife, Francie -- whom the professional bounty hunter married in 2021 -- and one of her former spouses.

He described himself as a "Father, Bounty Hunter, Podcaster, Small Business Owner" on his Instagram account, which has been disabled.

Zecca appears to have been involved with an auto repair and customization business, Rebel Customs, and he later joined his stepfather's bounty hunting team.

He also hosted the "Beyond The Bounty With Greg Zecca" podcast, although its final episode was uploaded to Spotify in 2021.

Zecca shared Anthony with Alexandria Lane, according to the Daily Mail, and he'd posted several photos of his son using firearms on his Instagram account.

Anthony Was Accidentally Shot In The Neck

Sources told us Anthony's accidental shooting took place at Gregory's apartment in Naples, Florida, around 8 PM E.T.

Law enforcement sources later revealed Anthony, who was just 13 years old, had an entry wound located on his neck, and the teenager had lost a considerable amount of blood by the time emergency responders arrived at the apartment.

Although life-saving measures were performed on the teenager, he was pronounced dead at 10:21 PM E.T.

The gun reportedly used during the tragic accident was sitting on the kitchen island when responders arrived at the scene.

An investigation into what led to Anthony's shooting is currently underway, and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gregory's Extended Family Was Devastated By The Accident

Anthony's accidental death hit Zecca's extended family hard, and Dog and Francie issued a statement through a representative to share their grief with the public.

The pair said they were "grieving" and described Anthony's shooting as an "incomprehensible tragic accident."

Dog and Francie's family is asking for "continued prayers as we mourn the loss of our beloved grandson."