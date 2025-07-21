Dog the Bounty Hunter's Step-Grandson Was Shot In Neck, Cops Say

Dog the Bounty Hunter's step-grandson's fatal gunshot wound was in his neck ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained the police report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida and deputies say 13-year-old Anthony Zecca had an entry wound on his neck, just above his sternum, and no exit wound.

Law enforcement says Anthony had lost a ton of blood by the time they arrived at the Naples apartment where he was shot ... and the teenager received CPR and other life-saving measures, including chest compressions.

Deputies say they were dispatched at 8:08 PM ET Saturday for a report of a shooting and Anthony was pronounced dead at 10:21 PM ... and the firearm used in the shooting was on the kitchen island when deputies arrived.

As we first reported ... Anthony's father, Gregory Zecca, shot and killed him in what we were told was an accidental shooting. Greg is the son of Dog's wife, Francie, from her previous marriage.

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.