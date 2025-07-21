Dog the Bounty Hunter's Step-Grandson Poses With Guns Years Before Fatal Shooting

Dog the Bounty Hunter's late step-grandson snapped photos with his father at a gun range years before his pops shot and killed him ... and the chilling images are surfacing online.

Check out these pics of Gregory Zecca -- son of Dog's wife, Francie -- and his son Anthony ... they are at a shooting range, squeezing off rounds from rifles.

We broke the story ... the family says Gregory accidentally shot his 13-year-old son Saturday night at their apartment in Naples, Florida. Anthony died, police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Gregory's since scrubbed his Instagram, but not before internet sleuths took screenshots of some of his posts ... including several photos featuring Anthony and firearms.

Other images Gregory had on his page show Anthony smiling and giving a big thumbs up at a gun range ... and he's standing next to a rifle with several magazines, and a target in the background.

One snap shows Anthony grinning inside a gun shop.

Gregory is Francie's son from her previous marriage. Francie and Dog tied the knot back in 2021 after each of their spouses passed away, saying they bonded over their shared grief.

Dog and Francie, in a statement, told us ... "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."