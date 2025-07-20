Dog the Bounty Hunter's Step-Grandson Accidentally Shot and Killed by Father

Dog the Bounty Hunter's family is going through a personal tragedy ... because his stepson shot and killed his step-grandson in what we're told was an accidental shooting.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gregory Zecca -- son of Dog's wife, Francie -- shot his 13-year-old son Anthony in a freak accident at their apartment in Naples, Florida Saturday night.

Law enforcement confirms to us they responded to a call about a shooting around 8 PM ET. They haven't made any arrests and call this an "isolated incident." The investigation is ongoing.

Dog and Francie, through a representative, tell TMZ ... "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony." They are asking for privacy at this time.

Zecca is Francie's son from her previous marriage. Francie and Dog married back in 2021 after each of their spouses passed away. They said they bonded over their shared grief.