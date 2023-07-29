Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Gets Pet Tribute Tattoo After Deadly House Fire

Bonnie Chapman, the biological daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter and the late Beth Chapman, is wearing her emotions on her sleeve when it comes to the pets she lost in a deadly house fire.

Bonnie got an arm tattoo to memorialize the dogs and cats that were killed when her home burst into flames.

Dog and Beth's daughter tells us she got the ink last weekend at a local tattoo parlor in Waynesboro, VA ... shelling out a couple hundred bucks to pay tribute to her dog and three cats.

Bonnie says someone who heard about the house fire sent her some drawings of her late pets ... and she took the images to the tattoo parlor and got them inked into her skin.

TMZ broke the story ... Bonnie lost her Virginia home in a fire back in April, with the pets dying from smoke inhalation.

Bonnie says she and her boyfriend moved into a new place nearby, where they hung a framed photo on the wall of their late pets ... dog Sophie and cats Azriel, Plum and Merlyn.

The tattoo isn't the only way Bonnie is reminded of her cats ... she says she her new kitten, Valeria, looks like a mix between Azriel and Plum.