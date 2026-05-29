Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Test, Watch The Video

Jeff Bezos experienced a major setback with his Blue Origin rocket, which exploded in a fireball during a ground test in Florida.

Here's our video of the explosion at Launch Complex 36. It happened about 9 pm ET (0100 UTC) as Blue Origin was beginning a static fire test of its New Glenn rocket.



Watch live views: https://t.co/tm2wZQmAVD pic.twitter.com/PmbgQC6Qmq @SpaceflightNow

The dramatic scene was captured on video Thursday night as the Blue Origin New Glenn rocket was trying to lift off from a launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Blue Origin said it was all part of an engine test being conducted for a satellite launch next week.

As you can see ... the rocket turns into a massive ball of fire with smoke billowing up to the sky. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Bezos confirmed it on X, writing, “All personnel are accounted for and safe.” The billionaire also said it's too early to tell what caused the explosion, but his team is working diligently to find out.

Bezos added that it was a "very rough day," but he plans to "rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying" because "it's worth it."

You may recall ... Blue Origin New Glenn had similar issues back in April when it was grounded after leaving a satellite in the wrong orbit as a result of engine failure.

Play video content Video: SpaceX Rocket Explodes Into Giant Fireball SpaceX

Remember, Elon Musk's Starship V3 also exploded last week ... but that destruction was planned by the SpaceX crew.