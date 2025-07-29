NFL Employee Was Shot In Back During NYC Shooting

An NFL employee suffered a gunshot wound in his back during the deadly shooting in New York City on Monday, according to a new report.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously revealed that one employee was seriously injured in the mass shooting that took place at 345 Park Avenue, the home of the league's headquarters.

JUST IN: Photo shows employees barricaded themselves in New York City building during deadly active shooter situation. pic.twitter.com/nhqdk4r0uU — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2025 @FoxNews

The employee was identified as Craig Clementi, who works in the finance department ... and, according to The Athletic, he was hit by a bullet that may have ricocheted before striking him.

Clementi was struck in the back while he was making phone calls to his colleagues, warning them of the danger and to evacuate.

He also made calls when he was transported to the hospital.

The gunman, 27-year-old Shane Tamura, claimed he suffered from CTE due to past football injuries, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CBS Morning he was targeting the NFL as he blamed it for his alleged brain disease.

Tamura went to the wrong floor in the building and was unable to locate the NFL headquarters.

He ended up killing four people, including off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam and Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner.