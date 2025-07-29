NYC Shooter's H.S. Football Coach Says He Was 'Quiet, Hard Worker'

Shane Tamura -- the gunman behind Monday's deadly mass shooting in Manhattan -- was a "quiet, hard worker" during his high school football days, his former coach said following the tragedy.

Tamura, 27, was a former running back at Granada Hills Charter school in Southern California in the mid-2010s before he gunned down four people, including an NYPD officer, at 345 Park Avenue on Monday.

His former assistant coach, Walter Roby, told FOX 11 that he was a "quiet" kid and a "hard worker" who was easy to coach after transferring to Granada Hills from Golden Valley.

"So whatever we asked him to do, he was doing it," Roby said after the shooting.

"He led by, you know, his actions on the field. He was our, you know, one of my top offensive players at the time."

Roby said the devastating news has him reflecting on his interactions with Tamura.

"Could I have done more? Could I help the kid? Could I have reached out to him or could you reach out to me? It's just a lot of things I'm trying to process right now."

Investigators said they found a suicide note on Tamura's body claiming he had CTE and mentioned the NFL, which is housed at the Park Avenue address.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said Tamura was targeting the NFL headquarters but got lost in the building.