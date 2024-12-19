Luigi Mangione Arrives in NYC After Being Extradited From Pennsylvania

Play video content CNN

Luigi Mangione has arrived at the scene of the crime he allegedly committed -- he’s back in New York to face state charges after being extradited from Pennsylvania.

The suspected killer in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was spotted arriving at New York City Criminal Court Thursday, just hours after appearing in a Pennsylvania court where he formally waived extradition.

Luigi, sporting his fresh shave and new haircut, looked somber as he was led into the courthouse.

As we’ve reported, Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson earlier this month outside a hotel in Manhattan, and five days later, he was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, PA.

Luigi is facing charges in both states -- first-degree murder and gun charges in NY related to Thompson's death, and gun and fake-ID charges in PA.