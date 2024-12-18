Whitney Cummings Says Luigi Mangione Is Popular Because Americans Love Murderers

Play video content TMZ.com

Whitney Cummings says the support for Luigi Mangione makes a ton of sense ... because Americans love a good murderer.

We got Whitney in New York City and our photog asked her if it was too soon to make jokes about the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in which Luigi is accused of pulling the trigger.

Whitney says it's never too soon to joke about anything, especially murderers in America ... because our country makes celebrities out of killers.

While Donald Trump is bashing folks who are supporting Luigi, saying the widespread admiration for Mangione is a terrible thing, Whitney says it makes sense when you consider the events of the past year.

Whitney's remembering 2024 as the year lots of folks showed tons of forgiveness for murder ... citing Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the Menendez brothers.

Luigi's claimed he's innocent, but lots of folks think he killed Thompson and are even taking his side, as opposed to that of healthcare CEOs ... and Whitney says that's just how America rolls.

