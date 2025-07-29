NYC Gunman Previously Worked as an Unarmed Security Guard in Nevada
NYC Mass Shooting Gunman Worked as Unarmed Security Guard
Shane Tamura, the gunman who killed 4 people in Manhattan -- including a cop -- on Monday and seriously wounded another -- used to work as an unarmed security guard ... TMZ has learned.
A rep for Securitas USA, a prominent protective security services company, tells TMZ ... Tamura was previously employed by the organization, and worked in Nevada.
It sounds like the company didn't see any red flags when hiring him ... with the rep telling us, "When he was hired, he completed all required background screening requirements, and his work history was unremarkable."
We're told Tamura went on to resign in 2021 ... but the rep wouldn't elaborate on reasons why.
ABC News reports up until yesterday's attack, Tamura was living in Las Vegas and had a job as a surveillance department employee at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino.
While Tamura didn't carry a gun in his security guard days ... he was seen walking into 345 Park Avenue in broad daylight with an assault rifle Monday evening -- before unleashing gunfire in the lobby and on the 33rd floor.
Tamura killed three people in the lobby -- including an off-duty NYPD officer -- before making his way to the 33rd floor and killing a fourth person, then took his own life by shooting himself in the chest. Authorities later found a note in his wallet claiming he had CTE -- and blaming the NFL for his brain disease ... whose offices are located at the Park Avenue address.