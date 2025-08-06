Fort Stewart Army Base Shooting Dispatch Audio Revealed

Play video content

The shooting at Fort Stewart forced a quick response from authorities ... with one dispatcher calling for help after a mass shooting on the dispatch audio.

In the audio, the dispatcher tells first responders multiple gunshot wounds have been reported at the Georgia military base -- though the area had already been secured by the time of the call.

The dispatcher says there might be as many as five victims ... though thankfully, she says other EMS trucks are already on the scene, tending to the wounded.

If you don't know ... Ft. Stewart was put locked down this morning in response to what the base commander called an "active shooter" situation.

The FBI stepped up to help the base handle the situation ... and, the alleged shooter was taken into custody. CNN reports the accused shooter is a 28-year-old sergeant in the United States Army.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour after it began ... and, multiple politicians -- from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem -- passed along their well-wishes to those injured in the attack.