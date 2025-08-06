Who Is Elias Rodriguez? What To Know About The D.C. Murder Suspect

The grounds of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. became the site of a tragic incident in May 2025, when a gunman shot and killed two Israeli Embassy workers outside the building.

Police have since identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, who was arrested at the scene of the crime and has remained in custody ever since.

We're going to take a look at the background of the accused murderer and see how he's facing serious charges for his alleged actions.

Rodriguez Was A Chicago-Based Administrative Specialist

A LinkedIn page apparently belonging to Rodriguez was found shortly after the shooting, and he was listed as a Profiles Administration Specialist for the American Osteopathic Information Association.

The suspect also served as an Oral History Researcher for the History Makers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the oral histories of the African American community.

An archived version of the organization's official website showed Rodriguez had been involved with the nonprofit since 2023, and also listed him as born and raised in Chicago.

He reportedly holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago and worked as a content writer in the tech industry.

He Was Involved With Various Political Causes

Rodriguez was involved with various political causes prior to the shooting, and he took part in a demonstration in front of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's home in the city in 2017, according to the New York Times.

The accused murderer affiliated himself with the left-wing political organization Party for Socialism and Liberation, although the group has since distanced itself from Rodriguez and condemned his alleged actions.

The group posted a message on its X account claiming the murder suspect "had a brief association with one branch of the PSL that ended in 2017" and knew "of no contact with him in over 7 years."

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling stated Rodriguez had no criminal background at the time of the shooting.

The Suspect Was Initially Mistaken As A Victim Following The Shooting

Rodriguez was initially mistaken as a victim of the shooting, and several bystanders thought he needed aid when he entered the museum following the attack, according to the Associated Press.

However, an FBI affidavit indicated the suspected shooter allegedly stated he "did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza" when asked about the event.

Rodriguez reportedly then pulled out a red keffiyeh -- a patterned scarf worn by various communities in the Middle East -- after police arrived at the scene of the attack.

The accused murderer was seen yelling "Free Palestine" as he was being arrested following the shooting.

Rodriguez Is Facing Serious Charges For His Alleged Actions

Several sources claimed the Justice Department is seeking to indict Rodriguez on federal hate crime charges, according to CNN.

One source indicated the indictment is likely to include special findings for capital punishment, allowing the Department to seek the death penalty.

The grand jury has reportedly heard several weeks of testimony from various witnesses of the incident, as well as acquaintances and family members of Rodriguez.