Who Is Bradford Gille? Everything to Know About the Suspected Attacker

Who Is Bradford Gille? What To Know About The Suspect In The Walmart Stabbings

The state of Michigan was shocked to its core when a stabbing attack was carried out at a Walmart location in Traverse City in late July 2025.

Although the attack ended quickly and without any fatalities, the legal troubles for the suspected attacker, Bradford James Gille, are just beginning.

We're going to check out the background of the individual suspected of carrying out the heinous incident and see what kind of consequences he's looking at.

Gille's Racked Up a Few Offenses in His Past

Gille lives in Afton, Michigan, in Cheboygan County, according to Michigan's MLive.com.

The suspected attacker has been arrested several times in the past for various offenses, including misdemeanor assault and battery and drug possession.

He was also charged with malicious destruction of tombs and memorials, although his charge was dismissed after a judge found him incompetent to stand trial, according to NBC News.

Gille's reportedly done time behind bars for his past actions, as he previously served 49 days in a Florida jail on charges of vandalism.

He's Suspected of Attacking 11 Victims

The stabbing began around 4:40 PM on July 26, when Gille, who was allegedly armed with a 3.5-inch folding knife, allegedly began randomly stabbing patrons of a Walmart in Traverse City, located in the northern part of the state, about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

A total of 11 individuals -- including six victims over the age of 60 -- were stabbed in the attack.

Several bystanders attempted to subdue the suspect outside, and Marine veteran Derrick Perry drew a gun on Gille and yelled at him to drop the knife allegedly used in the incident ... local authorities arrived and arrested Gille, according to the New York Post.

The victims were later transported to a local hospital in varying conditions, and the Associated Press reported every victim was expected to survive.

Gille Could Potentially Deal With Very Serious Charges

Michigan officials were expected to charge Gille with 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, as well as a terrorism charge.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg claimed officials believed the attack was meant to "affect the entire community."

A motive for the attack hasn't been established ... the FBI has stepped in to assist with the investigation into the incident.