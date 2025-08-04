Who Is Michael Paul Brown? What to Know About the Murder Suspect

How Montana Shooting Suspect Michael Paul Brown Became The Target Of A Manhunt

The small town of Anaconda, Montana, was rocked to its core on August 1, 2025, when a gunman entered The Owl Bar and opened fire, killing several people.

Local authorities have since identified the suspect as Michael Paul Brown, who fled the scene of the crime and is believed to be hiding from the law.

We're going to take a look into the background of the suspected gunman and see what authorities have done in the wake of the shooting.

Brown's An Army Veteran And Has Dealt With Mental Issues

Brown, who lived next door to The Owl Bar, where he was apparently a regular, served in the U.S. Army for several years, and he departed the armed forces with the rank of sergeant in 2009, according to NBC News.

The murder suspect served as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005, was deployed to Iraq for just over a year, leaving in March 2005, and he was part of the Montana National Guard from April 2006 until March 2009.

Montana bar owner Shane Charles said Brown had dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as "mental health problems," and described the veteran as "a great guy when he was on his meds."

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said the murder suspect has a criminal record.

Four People Were Killed In The Shooting

Authorities allege Brown entered The Owl Bar at around 10:30 AM Mountain Time and opened fire with a rifle, then fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

Three patrons and a bartender, ranging in age from 59 to 74, were shot and killed ... Knudsen said the suspect "likely" knew the victims of the attack.

Brown then allegedly got rid of his clothing and other belongings before getting new clothing from a stolen vehicle that contained camping equipment.

Local authorities later released a photo showing the suspect apparently leaving the scene of the incident, dressed only in a pair of boxers, taken before he switched vehicles.

Brown's Believed To Be Hiding In The Mountains

Authorities later located the vehicle Brown ... and Knudsen expressed he was "very likely up in the mountains, hiding in the timber, in the cover somewhere."

Several agencies are searching for the suspect, and a $7,500 reward has been offered by the U.S Marshals Service for any information that could lead to his arrest, according to USA Today.

Residents of Anaconda and surrounding communities were initially advised to stay inside and remain on alert, according to The Associated Press.