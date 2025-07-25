Who Is Deondre Burgin? What To Know About Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy

Skai Jackson's ex, Deondre Burgin, has found himself in trouble with the law plenty of times over the course of his life ... and his record isn't too pretty.

The father of the Disney Channel star's son has been accused of various offenses over the course of his time as a social media personality -- including a July 2025 arrest on a pair of warrants.

We're going to check out how the actress' baby daddy found himself in such hot water ... and see where their relationship stands.

Deondre Kept His Relationship With Skai Private

Burgin -- a content creator who uses the handle "Yerkky Yerkky" on social media -- and Jackson were first connected just after she revealed her pregnancy in November 2024, when he appeared to throw shade at her in a Facebook post.

The actress had previously garnered controversy after she was arrested for allegedly pushing her then-boyfriend -- who wasn't named at the time -- during a day out at Universal CityWalk in August of that year, although the charges never came from it.

The pair appeared to reconcile afterwards, and the actress defended her then-boyfriend after a Facebook post about her was shared that appeared to insult her ... as she claimed the message was posted after Burgin's account was hacked.

Burgin was later arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, in November for parole violation, and his arrest was caught on video.

Skai Jackson's baby daddy, Yerky has been arrested and nearly got hit by a car on Facebook Live. pic.twitter.com/gJm6nFcbo9 — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) November 14, 2024 @ThePopFlop

Jackson gave birth to the pair's son, Kasai, in January 2025, but Burgin wasn't present at the hospital -- he was still locked up at the time.

His Legal Troubles Continued After He Became A Father

Burgin's legal troubles continued following his November 2024 arrest, as he was arrested again the following April after a warrant for his arrest was issued for failing to display a license plate on his vehicle and missing his court date.

Although he eventually reunited with his son and then-partner, Jackson later filed for a restraining order in May.

In her court documents, the actress claimed Burgin attacked her on Mother's Day while she was holding Kasai, and he allegedly punched her in the face and slammed her head against a car window.

Jackson made several other troubling allegations, including her claim he wanted her to drink bleach while she was pregnant.

The actress was ultimately granted a temporary restraining order against her baby daddy.

Deondre Ended Up Behind Bars In 2025

Burgin found himself in the arms of the law again in July 2025, when he was arrested while scrubbing down a car in Kentucky.

The social media figure apparently got a ticket in March after he failed to reinstate his driver's license and had his license plate improperly displayed, and he had a warrant issued for his arrest after he skipped his court date in May.

And it turns out -- he actually had a second arrest warrant put out in June after he was allegedly involved in a carjacking that took place in Cincinnati.