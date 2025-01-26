Skai Jackson Gives Birth to First Child

From Disney Channel Kid to Kid of My Own ...

Skai Jackson -- the former Disney Channel Star -- is officially a new mom ... giving birth to her first child and announcing the news via Instagram.

The "Jessie" actress took to Instagram to share a pic of her baby -- wrapped in a flannel onesie -- sitting on her lap. The kid's little hands are wrapped around Skai's fingers.

It appears she named the kiddo "Kasai" -- and, while she didn't specify gender -- a lot of her friends in the comments are referring to the baby as a "he" ... so looks like she had a boy.

Kasai's birth comes a few months after Jackson was arrested for domestic battery after the actress allegedly pushed her boyfriend -- a man who goes by the name Yerkky Yerkky -- back in August.

The case was dropped later that month ... with law enforcement sources citing Jackson's clean record, the alleged victim lacking visible injuries and the alleged victim's unwillingness to work with authorities.

Then, in November, Yerkky Yerkky appeared to trash Skai on Facebook ... "On wopp im salty i got this dumb a*s Disney Chanel b***h pregnant I hate this h*e." However, Skai and her mother claimed his account was hacked and he didn't actually write the insult.