Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Death Threat

Bhad Bhabie Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order After Death Threat
2/27/2020 1:29 PM PT
Skai Jackson seems to be taking Bhad Bhabie's death threat seriously ... because she just filed for a restraining order against the rapper.
Bhad Bhabie went on IG this week to call out 17-year-old actress Skai Jackson, whom she's recently started beefing with. The latest salvo ... an apparent death threat, with BB -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- saying, "Bitch, I'll kill you! I'll really kill you!"
The reason ... BB's mad Skai allegedly made a fake account to talk s**t about Danielle recently being seen hanging out with rapper NBA YoungBoy -- a guy Bhabie seems to think Skai's pretty into herself. As Bhad Bhabie claims in her own words, Skai's moving "sneaky" online.
Book doing pretty well✔️— Skai (@skaijackson) February 25, 2020 @skaijackson
Finalizing makeup deal✔️
Shopping treatment to major studios & producers✔️
Working on speech for Ted Talk✔️
Going over scripts✔️
Recording Netflix animated series✔️
Vlogging for my YouTube channel✔️
Hosting 18,000 youth for We Day✔️
No time 4 negatives!🚫
According to legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Skai filed in L.A. on Thursday. Earlier this week on Twitter she seemingly responded to all the drama with a long list of her own accomplishments.
By the end of the post, she writes ... "No time 4 negatives!"
It's unclear if the judge has approved the order.
We reached out to Bregoli's reps who had no comment on the situation with Skai, but say Danielle's focus is on her album.
