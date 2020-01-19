Bhad Bhabie Cures Social Media Troll Blues with $65k in Diamonds

Exclusive TMZ.com

Bhad Bhabie is fixing her social media woes with some good old-fashioned retail therapy ... shedding dollars instead of tears.

The "Hi Bich" rapper announced last week she was taking a break from her social accounts thanks to some serious trolling. She wrote, "I'm sorry. I'm not sure what for but whatever y'all are so angry at me for I'm sorry."

Our BB sources tell us she went right from her phone to the jewelry store, scooping up $65,000 in bling in one stop.

The rapper bought a $45,000 Rolex watch with a baby blue dial and 16.5 carats of colorless VVS diamonds. She also got 2 $10,000 diamond bracelets. In other words, she's iced out and then some. Nothing fixes the online blues like some real-life livin' and ballin', huh?