Bhad Bhabie Puts Adrien Broner On Blast for Hollering at 16-Year-Old
1/3/2020 12:10 PM PT
This is bad.
Bhad Bhabie -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- is publicly shaming boxing star Adrien Broner for trying to slide into her DMs.
She's 16 years old. He's 30.
Not a great look.
Bregoli posted a screenshot showing an Instagram notification from Broner which reads, "Text me crazy girl."
She attached a video of the Akon song, "Locked Up" -- a clear shot at Broner for hitting up a minor.
Bregoli's fans immediately went after the boxer on social media -- lighting up his page with comments saying he should go to jail ... and even tagging the FBI and Atlanta Police.
Earlier in the day, Bregoli created a social media buzz by posting a video in which she's modeling a crop top. Broner's message seems to be in response to that clip.
We reached out to Broner for comment -- so far, no word back.
It's the latest misstep for Broner who was just ordered to pay more than $700k to his sexual assault victim stemming from a 2018 incident at a Cleveland nightclub.
