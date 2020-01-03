Bhad Bhabie Puts Adrien Broner On Blast for Hollering at 16-Year-Old

Breaking News TMZ.com

This is bad.

Bhad Bhabie -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- is publicly shaming boxing star Adrien Broner for trying to slide into her DMs.

She's 16 years old. He's 30.

Not a great look.

Bregoli posted a screenshot showing an Instagram notification from Broner which reads, "Text me crazy girl."

She attached a video of the Akon song, "Locked Up" -- a clear shot at Broner for hitting up a minor.

Bregoli's fans immediately went after the boxer on social media -- lighting up his page with comments saying he should go to jail ... and even tagging the FBI and Atlanta Police.

Earlier in the day, Bregoli created a social media buzz by posting a video in which she's modeling a crop top. Broner's message seems to be in response to that clip.

We reached out to Broner for comment -- so far, no word back.