Adrien Broner Squashes Beef with Michael Blackson, 'I'm Just Trying to F*** Hoes'

Good news for Michael Blackson ... boxing star Adrien Broner doesn't wanna kill you anymore!!

Instead, Broner says he wants to channel that energy into banging random chicks in L.A.

Okay, some backstory ... back when Broner was gearing up to fight Manny Pacquiao in January, Blackson stepped into the role of "Anger Translator" for Manny and talked some trash to AB.

"I'll kick him in his nuts. That short bitch is going down," Blackson said on Manny's behalf at the time.

Well, the video chalked up more than 3.4 MILLION views on YouTube -- and a few weeks later, Pacquiao beat Broner in the ring.

So, when Broner saw Blackson in person at Nightingale in L.A. on Sunday night, everyone around held their breath and wondered how Broner was gonna handle the situation.

The good news ... NO FIGHTS! JUST JOKES!

Broner clowned Blackson for his outfit and then joked that he was gonna "beat your ass" for making the video.

But, the two hugged it out and laughed it off ... as Broner proceeded to tell the crowd about his plans while he was in L.A.

"Ya'll know when I'm in L.A., I f**k with these bad bitches every night, I'm just trying to f**k hoes."